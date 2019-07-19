|
|
Charles M. Foster, 85
Sterling - Charles M. Foster, 85, beloved husband of Barbara (Greene) Foster and former Deputy Chief of the Sterling Fire Department, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Sterling Village Nursing Home. There are no services. A complete obituary will appear in the Telegram soon. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 19 to July 21, 2019