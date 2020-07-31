Charles Fuzzy Fuller 86



North Brookfield - Charles passed away peacefully on Thursday July 16, 2020 at Advent Hospital in Daytona Beach. He was predeceased by his wife Dora Marilyn (Hill) for 65 years. Charles was born in North Brookfield, MA on December 5, 1933 to the late Walter Fuller and Daisy (Mowrey). Charles is survived by his son Gary Fuller and his wife Elizabeth from North Brookfield, MA, three grandchildren, Julie Martin and her husband Samuel from Chicago, IL, Christopher Fuller and his wife Kristen from Sutton, MA and Ashley Fuller from Holden, MA, seven great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Oliver, Norah, Emelia, Augustus, Aria and Poppy and friends. Charles and Dora moved to Bear Creek Community of Ormond Beach, FL in 2001 after retiring from Quabaug Rubber Corporation. Charles was a lifetime member of the Brookfields' Lions Club and also a member of the Daytona Beach Moose Lodge 1263. As per Charles' wishes, no services will be held however donations can be made to Brookfields' Lions Club. P.O. Box 188, North Brookfield, MA 01535.





