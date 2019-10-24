|
|
Charles "Charlie" Thomas Gillies, 77
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS - Charles "Charlie" Thomas Gillies, age 77, of Ocean Springs, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, after a long illness.
Charlie was a native of Oxford, MA, a long-time resident of Worcester. He was a graduate of Oxford High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1960-1966. He worked at Colonial Press, Wesby's and Deerfield Press before retiring and moving to Mississippi in 2004.
He enjoyed attending local and NASCAR races. He drove a Modified Race Car for 15 laps at Thompson Speedway.
He was a member of many ancestral organizations, including the Mayflower Society and several veterans group, including the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Violet (Mason) Gillies; his son, Paul Gillies; and his brother, Robert Gillies.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Barrows Gillies of Ocean Springs; daughter, Brenda Rose; son Christopher Gillies; grandchildren, Kristi Poske, Clifford Rose, Jr., and Kayla Rose; sister, Linda Hartung (Geoffrey); great-grandchildren, LillyAnah and Buzzy; and his six beloved cats.
Donations may be made to any veterans or animal rescue organizations.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, West Jackson County. Interment will be at the Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, MA at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019