Charles H. Greenleaf, 91
Leicester - Charles H. Greenleaf, 91 of Leicester, died peacefully on August 13th with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Gertrude (Dick), the love of his life. Chuck and Gert met during World War II while he was stationed in England. In addition to his wife, he leaves his two daughters, Carol Fay and her husband Richard of Wardsboro, VT and Linda Granville and her husband Dennis of Rochdale, four grandsons Keith Lainey, Aaron Lainey, Brian Granville and Kevin Granville, and five great grandchildren, Alexandria, Shay, Benjamin, Maura and Lily. Charles was born in Worcester, the son of George and Helena (Francour) Greenleaf, one of ten children and is survived by his siblings, Mary Besha, Millie Soucie and Larry Greenleaf. Charles was a Naval Veteran of World War II serving in Okinawa. After the war, he worked as a baker with Town Talk and Nissans Bakeries. Charles, lovingly known as "Charles in Charge" enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and camping for 19 years in Kennebunk, ME. Charles was an avid reader and volunteered at the Leicester Town Clerk's office and the YWCA of Central MA. He enjoyed an occasional single malt scotch and his nightly desserts. A grave side Service will be held on August 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In Chuck's memory, please perform an act of kindness.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019