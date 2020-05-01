|
Charles A. Hannan, 88
WORCESTER - Charles A. Hannan, 88, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home.
He was born in Worcester, the last surviving of ten children to Charles J. and Myrtle M. (Dolomont) Hannan and graduated from Worcester Boys Trade School. Charles was an Army Veteran and proudly served during the Korean War. As a teenager, Charlie worked for the Wonder Market / Big D prior to entering the army. Once honorably discharged he returned to the Big D and worked there for many more years, retiring as Vice President of Operations in 1987.
One of Charlie's greatest passions was golf, preferably at Wachusett C.C., and was known as "Hat" to his golf buddies. He also loved to ski with his wife Mae, play tennis and always enjoyed a great game of Cribbage. To make a long story short, Charlie was a fun-loving guy who enjoyed life and always seemed eternally young in the eyes of his children and grandchildren. He was very proud of his Irish heritage and seemed to celebrate being Irish all year long.
Charlie will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 42 years, Mae A. (Klunk) Hannan, four children; Richard C. Hannan of Boca Raton, FL, Gail M. Morello of Nashua, NH, Lynn E. Medeiros of Yarmouthport and Nancy L. Symczak of Dennis. He will be lovingly remembered as Grampa Chuck to his eight beautiful grandchildren; Rebecca A. Medeiros Terkelsen, Matthew W. Medeiros, who predeceased him, Melyssa A. Medeiros, Jeremy E. Maki, Sean M. Hannan, Erika Hannan Grassing, Sarah Symczak and Leah Symczak and four great grandchildren; Jordan W. and Isabelle L. Price, Addison Hannan and Mila Medeiros. He also leaves many nephews and nieces. Charlie was predeceased by nine siblings; Mary, Joan, Jean, Irene, Elaine, Ann, Joseph, Richard and James.
Funeral Services for Charlie will be held privately and he will be laid to rest with his parents at St. John's Cemetery. The family plans to honor Charlie with a Celebration of Life Memorial at a future date when appropriate social guidelines allow. Details will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Veteran's Inc, 69 Grove St, Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020