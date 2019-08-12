Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Bartel Funeral Home Inc
33 Schofield Ave
Dudley, MA 01571
(508) 943-6100
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
24 Dudley Hill Rd
Dudley, MA
Charles Haskins


1939 - 2019
Charles Haskins Obituary
Charles "TOM" Haskins

DUDLEY - Charles "Tom "Haskins, 79, died peacefully Friday, August 9, 2019 at home with his family at his side including his faithful dog Brady. Charles was born November 14, 1939 in Worcester, MA. He is the son of the late George Erskine Haskins and the late Katherine (McManus) Haskins.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years Judeann (Hetherman) Haskins. A dedicated father to his son: Thomas Haskins of Dudley, Tommy has been a greeter at Oxford Walmart for 25 years. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.

He attended schools in Gilbertville and Hardwick . In 1962 he joined in the Army and was enrolled in Paratrooper school, injured during a jump, he was transferred to Florida during the Cuban Missile Crisis . He was employed by the T&G for 40 years as a Compositor retiring in 1995.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 17 at Bartel Funeral Home, 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley. Calling hours will be Saturday from 11:00 AM to 1 PM at the Funeral Home. The Webster-Dudley Veteran council will have Military Honors. A Mass will be offered on Sept. 17 at 7 pm at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 24 Dudley Hill Rd., Dudley. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent Cancer & Wellness Center, 1 Eaton Place, Worcester, Ma 01608 Att. Dr.James Rooney.

www.bartelfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019
