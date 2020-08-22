1/2
Charles Hatfield
1956 - 2020
Charles James Hatfield Sr. - 63

Northbridge, MA - Charles James Hatfield Sr, 63, of Floral City, FL passed away at his home on Monday, August 10, 2020. He is survived by his son Charles James (Chuck) Hatfield Jr; 2 grandchildren, Chase and Tessa Grace Hatfield; and his 2 sisters Terry McNeil of Pawleys Island, SC and Mary Hatfield of Whitinsville, MA. He is survived by several nieces and nephews; his lifelong friend Cliff Lowell of Douglas, MA and good friends Keith Aldridge and Lisa Fincher of Florida. Charlie was born in San Diego, CA on September 29, 1956, the son of Cabell Terry Hatfield and Grace (Bedrosian) Hatfield. He spent his early years in Whitinsville, MA graduating from Northbridge High School in 1974. After graduation, he relocated to CA and began is career in hotel construction and renovation working his way across the United States. Charlie was an avid fisherman, Harley Davidson enthusiast, and enjoyed reading and cooking. The family is planning a private memorial service. Memorial Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in his memory.

"Endeavor to Persevere"


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
