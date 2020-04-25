|
Charles A. Houghton III
HOLDEN - Charles Alexander Houghton III, 77, died peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Linda (Schoenfeldt) Houghton; two daughters, Jennifer Jacque and her husband, Ken of Belchertown and Heather Sprunger and her husband, Andrew of Holden; and four grandchildren, Noelle and Charlie Sprunger and Delaney and Harlow Jacque, who fondly called him Morfar. He also leaves a brother, Steven Houghton (Susan) of NC, a sister-in-law, Joy Schoenfeldt of Holden; and countless family members and friends who felt like family.
Charlie was born and raised in Worcester, the son of Elizabeth Wigington and Charles Houghton, Jr. His maternal grandparents, Olaf and Svea Sundquist taught him a strong work ethic and the art of patience. After graduating from North High School in 1960, Charlie went on to earn both a Bachelor's degree and Master's degree in Education from Worcester State University, a CAGS from UMass Amherst and furthered his education at San Diego State University, Boston College and UCLA.
In 1980, Charlie settled in Holden where he raised his family. He taught mathematics in Worcester public schools for nearly 40 years and coached South High School's math team for many years. He was a Mason and a longtime member of the Fox & Coon Club.
As a father, he was calm and forgiving. When they were young, he challenged his daughters with nightly math problems, was a dedicated carpool driver to cheerleading and figure skating practices, sat patiently through many years of dance recitals (and even participated in some), and proudly attended every single event that his girls were ever involved in. Charlie considered his daughters' friends like his own children.
As a grandfather, he was adored. Each of his four grandchildren were drawn to his quiet demeanor and appreciated that he took the time to play checkers, solve puzzles, read books or just listen to their stories. And Charlie loved to spoil them!
The travel bug bit Charlie and Linda and they traveled regularly to faraway places such as Egypt, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Germany and Greece. When one trip ended, the next one was already being planned. Charlie lovingly joked that he was only invited on the trips to carry Linda's luggage. While he traveled the world, close to home places like their summer house on Cape Cod and family cottages in Antrim and Sunapee, NH are where Charlie made his favorite memories.
Charlie was an avid skier and Mt. Wachusett was a second home for him. Golf, running, long-distance cycling and photography were also favorite pastimes. Overall, he was an outdoorsman who enjoyed the solitude of long walks in the woods.
He loved thriller movies, read war stories and shared history lessons, was raised Swedish but cooked like a true Italian, had a quick wit with a one-liner or joke ready to go (and he recycled them often!). He developed a fascination for weather and always knew the forecast, and was a true mathematician who needed answers to have proof. Charlie was a gentle soul and a friend to everyone he met.
In Charlie's honor, please help a neighbor in need, make a donation to or just make someone smile. In light of the current pandemic, a private Facebook page, "Remembering Charlie Houghton," has been created to leave messages for his family, share your favorite memories and post photos. Friends and family will be invited to remember Charlie at a celebration of life to be scheduled when we can all gather safely. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020