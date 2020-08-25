1/1
Charles Johnston
Charles W. Johnston Jr.

WORCESTER - Charles W. Johnston Jr., 90, of Worcester died peacefully Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Oasis in Worcester

His wife of 64 years, Nadine N. (Nylen) Johnston, passed away in 2012.

Charlie leaves three children, Cynthia L. Cleary of Sterling, Charles W. Johnston III and his wife Maureen of Douglas, and Scott A. Johnston and his wife Laurie of Barre; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two nephews. His brother Robert L. Johnston predeceased him.

He was born in Worcester, son of Charles W. and Mildred C. (Owens) Johnston. He lived 34 years in West Boylston before returning to Worcester in 1986.

After graduating from North High School, Charlie had a long career as an insurance agent including many years with the Estes & Johnston Insurance Agency in Worcester.

He enjoyed skiing, playing golf and horseback riding.

Funeral services and burial in Hope Cemetery will be private. There are no calling hours.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
