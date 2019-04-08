|
Charles E. Lacoste
SOUTHBRIDGE - Charles "Charlie" Lacoste passed away peacefully on the morning of April 4th 2019. He was born in Ware, MA on December 19, 1925.
Charlie was predeceased by his parents, Leo Lacoste and Laura Boucher Lacoste, by his wife of over fifty years, Emilienne Lacoste (née Jolin), his brother Aime Lacoste and a grandson Gerard LaRiviere.
He is survived by his sister Lucille McKay, sister in law Maria, two daughters, Suzanne, wife of Michael Faille and Judith Curtis, six grandchildren Catheleen Bradley and her husband John, Sharon Brytowski and her husband Peter, Laurie Faille and her partner Gerard Fowley, Patricia Duchaine and her partner Paul Masuk, and Jason Curtis and his wife Jessica. He also leaves five great grandchildren, Adam Bradley, Angela Bradley, Vincent Brytowski, Julia Brytowski, and Corey Curtis.
Charlie is also survived by his longtime companion Madeleine Frechette and her children, Gwen Lavallee and her husband Robert Marigliani, Claudette Eagleton and her companion Christopher Creamer, Michelle Bennett and her husband Timothy. Charlie held a special place in his heart for Madeleine's grandchildren Brian, Corinne, Briannah, Rachel,
Alison, Alex, AJ, Stefanie, and Brookelyn.
Charlie was a proud, distinguished, and humble veteran of World War II. Charlie received a Purple Heart for an injury suffered in the line of duty while serving the United States Army with the 31st Infantry Division in the Pacific. Charlie worked at Pratt & Whitney as a machinist for over 30 years. He ran the senior bowling league at American Lanes in Southbridge and was the president and organizer for the senior golf league at Hemlock Ridge Golf Course.
Charlie was a passionate outdoorsman who taught his grandchildren to love the mountains. He enjoyed hiking, cycling, golfing, skiing, and bowling. Among his accomplishments was the work he did on a small park for cyclists on Route 15 in Sturbridge where he planted the lavender and built the forms for the concrete pillar that houses the sculpture.
He also enjoyed riding his Honda Gold Wing motorcycle across the country and Canada. He enjoyed dining out and had a favorite restaurant for each day of the week. Charlie loved exercising at the Southbridge YMCA. He enjoyed making puzzles, playing dominoes, and cards. He was especially lucky at the game LEFT, CENTER, RIGHT. Charlie was a voracious reader. He would read anything and often but was partial to James Patterson novels.
Charlie made friends easily wherever he went. He will be fondly remembered by many local restaurant servers, sorely missed by his many friends, and never forgotten by his family.
Charlie's family would like to acknowledge the loving and compassionate care he received from the staff at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Charlie's memory toThe Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, April 20th at Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA from 9:30AM-10:30AM. A Prayer Service with Pastor John White will be held at 10:30AM followed by burial with Military Honors at 11AM in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Everett Street, Southbridge, MA 01550.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019