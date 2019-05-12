|
Charles William Longfellow, 87
Northborough - Charles William Longfellow, affectionately known as Charlie by all, passed away in Framingham Union Hospital on May 8, 2019, after a period of declining health. Charlie was born and raised in Saugus, MA, a son to the late Walter Whitcomb and Ruth Ethel (Nourse) Longfellow. He proudly served in the US Navy Reserve's submarine service during his senior year and graduated Saugus HS, Class of 1950. From 1951-55 Charlie served in the Air Force as a helicopter flight mechanic. Charlie was flight crew on high wind helicopter testing on Mt. Washington and a flight mechanic on a cross country helicopter flight in a record setting 3 days and proudly recalled using his mechanical skills and minimal available supplies to keep the copter in the air.
In 1956 he married the love of his life, Elaine Ruth Porter. They settled in CT where Charlie went on to work in the aircraft industry at Pratt & Whitney as an experimental flight test mechanic and then as estimating supervisor for Combustion Engineering. After 4 years in Ohio as a plant manager, in 1979 the family moved to their current home in Northborough. He retired in 1996 as a Sr. Construction Engineer at RCI Riley Construction of Worcester, MA.
Charlie is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Elaine; four children, Eric and his wife Marina of Waterbury Center, VT, Cheryl Grant (her husband the late John Grant) of Westford, MA, Kevin and his wife Regina of Nashua, NH, and Gail Senecal and her husband Robert II of Deer Isle, ME; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his lifelong friends George Emberly and Bill McAdoo. Charlie was preceded in death by his siblings George, Charlotte Navarro, Jean Raymond and Herbert.
A devoted family man, Charlie was loved by his family. He was more than a provider and teacher to them, he put his family first before his needs and was a true role model for all who knew him. He enjoyed a good round of golf, spending time in Florida and tinkering with anything mechanical. He was a longtime member of the Vincent F. Picard American Legion Post 234.
Calling hours will be held from 4:30-7pm on Friday, May 17th, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. Charlie's funeral will be held at 11am on Saturday, May 18th in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation in Charlie's memory to the () or (). To leave a condolence please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2019