Charles "Kevin" Lowe
Sterling - Charles "Kevin" Lowe, 71, passed away peacefully on Monday March 9, 2020 at Vibra Healthcare Hospital in Leicester. Born in Clinton and raised in Sterling the youngest of seven children, Kevin was the son of Perley F. and Mildred Louise (Connelly) Lowe and lived his entire life in Sterling.
Kevin will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 49 years, Christine (Favreau) Lowe; his sons, Sean Lowe and his wife, Tammy of Sterling, Charles "Kevin" Lowe and his wife, Kelly Cole of Sterling; a daughter, Shannon Powers and Darrin Pelley of Sterling; four brothers, Paul Lowe of Clinton, James Lowe of Lancaster, Robert and Howard Lowe of Sterling; a sister, Ellen Kosewski of Sterling; 6 grandchildren, Nicholas, Madison and Grace Lowe, Molly Powers, Gialyn and Alexis Pelley; many nieces and nephews. Kevin is predeceased by his sister, Janet Holm.
He graduated from Wachusett Regional High School in 1967 and the Massachusetts Restaurant Association Culinary School in 1969. Kevin married the love of his life, Christine Favreau on September 5, 1970 at St. Stephen's Church in Worcester.
Kevin started his career as a chef at Worcester County Hospital, then went on to cofound Galley Catering in Clinton with Robert Wetherell. They were the first catering company to assist Montachusett Opportunity Council's Meals on Wheels pilot program where they served over 2,500 high quality meals a day for ten years. He later started Village Catering in Sterling which he owned and operated for over 35 years. In 2012, Kevin and his wife, Christine drove children with special needs for Van Pool Transportation up until the last few months.
He was charitable with his time and talent. Kevin was always considerate of those in need and was always willing help at all cost. He particularly enjoyed working outdoors with his tractor and could be found farming and mowing fields for his neighbors and friends. Above all, Kevin's strong faith and family came first. He was a devout member of St. Richard of Chichester Church and cherished every moment spent with his wife, children and grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, March 12, at Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, March 13, at St. Richard of Chichester Church, 4 Bridge St., Sterling. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Sterling. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Richard of Chichester Church, 4 Bridge St., Sterling, MA 01564, , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (). To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020