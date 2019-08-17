|
Charles A. MacFarland
Worcester - Charles A. MacFarland, 77, of Worcester died peacefully in his home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. His wife, Theresa A. (Taparauskas) MacFarland died in 2013. He is survived by his children; daughters, Suzanne MacFarland and her boyfriend Glen Hampton who was also Charles' caregiver and Christine Desrosiers and her boyfriend Gordon Besaw; sons, Chuck MacFarland, Scott MacFarland and David Clarkson, all of Worcester; a brother, Lawrence MacFarland and his wife Connie of Leicester; sister, Sandy Dailey of Somers, CT, seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by a daughter, Annabelle Pickens, a brother, Shane MacFarland and a sister, Barbara Neese. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA., a son of Lawrence and Annabelle (Lee) MacFarland.
Mr. MacFarland retired from Dolan Industries as a roll form technician. Prior to that he worked many years at Reed Roll and Thread. He served in the U.S. Army, from 1958-1966 after which he joined the Army National Guard. Besides listening to audio books, he enjoyed his scratch tickets and trips to the casino. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:30 am in Hope Cemetery, 119 Webster St., Worcester. HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St, is assisting the family.
