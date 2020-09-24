1/1
Charles Mannila
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Wayne Mannila, 75

South Dennis, Massachusetts - passed away after a lengthy illness, on September 19, 2020 at Boston Medical Center.

Charlie (Wayne to his family and school friends) was born in Worcester, Massachusetts to Veikko Mannila and Phyllis Garber Mannila. He grew up in Paxton, Massachusetts and spent summers on the Bass River, Cape Cod where he enjoyed fishing, boating and the beach.

He graduated from Wachusett Regional High School where he was a star on the basketball and baseball teams. He attended Worcester Jr. College and Nichols College where he continued playing basketball and received his degree in Business. He also played for the Dennis-Yarmouth Red Sox as part of the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League during the 1960's. While living in Paxton he was a volunteer firefighter with the Paxton Fire Department for many years.

Charlie worked for Digital Equipment Corporation first in Massachusetts and then in Albuquerque, NM. While in Albuquerque, he was involved in crewing for a French sponsored hot air balloon during the famous Albuquerque Hot Air Balloon Festivals for several years.

Charlie loved sports especially the Red Sox and the Patriots. He loved to cook and bake and eat. He was known and appreciated by his friends for his wonderful cookies and brownies.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Marguerite Eckhouse, his sister Joyce Jordan, brother Bryan Mannila, his son Chris "Kif" Mannila, and his daughters Jennifer Mannila-Drumm and Heather Mannila. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A private gathering will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved