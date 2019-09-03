|
|
Charles J. Moran, 85
Clinton - Charles J. Moran, 85, a lifelong resident of Clinton, passed peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019. He is survived by two sisters, Irene "Renie" Moran of Clinton; and Joan Monahan, wife of the late William E. Monahan, of Worcester; nieces, Mary Foley & husband Joseph of West Boylston; and Joanne Ciociolo-Callahan & husband Daniel of Dennis Port; nephew, William J. Monahan & wife Nancy of Shrewsbury; great nieces & nephews: Mike, Brian, and Dan Foley, Maggie, Griffin, and Liam Monahan, and Julia Ciociolo. He leaves his close cousin James Powers of West Newton and many dear friends.
Charlie was born in Clinton to the late Charles & Irene (Griffin) Moran. He graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1951, and the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. He proudly served our nation in the US Army as a Pharmacist at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. before being honorably discharged. Upon his return home, he joined his family in business as a Pharmacist, ultimately owning and operating Moran Drug in Clinton until retiring in 1984. He served as a member of the Clinton Rotary Club, American Legion, and Clinton Housing Authority. A man of great faith, he was a devout life member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton. In retirement, Charlie routinely traveled to Wachusett Mountain 7 days a week for the duration of the winter season, skiing competitively in the senior racing circuit for nearly 25 years. All other seasons were spent candlepin bowling at Masons Bowling Alley in Leominster, where, on a daily basis, Charlie took great pleasure in competing against and beating his sister Renie (sometimes). A self-proclaimed poor old farmer from upper Main Street, Charlie walked every morning to purchase his newspaper and proudly grew his award-winning tomatoes in his backyard garden. His legacy will forever live on through his quiet generosity and memorable personality. Funeral services are to be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4 until 7PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Charles J. Moran to: St. John the Evangelist Church-Restoration Fund, c/o 149 Chestnut St., Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, 2019