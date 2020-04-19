|
Charles Moynihan, 75
WORCESTER - Charles Neil Moynihan Sr., 75, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a lengthy illness on Saturday, April 18.
Born in Worcester, he was the son of the late William Moynihan and Grace (O'Neil) Moynihan.
He is predeceased by his wife, Kathleen (Kelly) in 2007, and his sister, Grace Luongo in 2018.
He is lovingly survived by his son, Charles Neil Moynihan Jr of Phoenix, Arizona, his daughter, Jennifer Marie Moynihan of Worcester, nephew John Luongo of Worcester, several grandchildren and his partner, Patricia Miller, also of Worcester.
A member of the first graduating class of St. John's High School in Shrewsbury, Mr. Moynihan served in the United States Marine Corps immediately upon graduation. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves for nearly 25 years.
"Big Charlie" was a Worcester Police Officer for 32 years, retiring in 2003 and a delegate with the Massachusetts Police Association.
Mr. Moynihan loved vacationing on Cape Cod and in Florida, listening to his beloved Boston Red Sox on the radio, watching ESPN, fishing and the horse track. He will be remembered for having a heart of gold, warm smile and devotion to his family.
In light of the COVID-19 global pandemic, there will be a 'Celebration of Life' at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make a donation to the .
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020