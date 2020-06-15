Charles A. Munion, 93
Warren - Charles A. Munion, 93, of Warren, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2020 at Brigham and Womens Hospital. He was the husband of the late Thalia P. Munion. For complete obituary and online condolence, please visit smithmason.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.