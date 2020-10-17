Charles Nickerson, 85WORCESTER - Charles "Chic" Nickerson died October 16, surrounded by his loving family. Chic leaves his wife of 60 years, Anne, and his children Lynn Hood and her husband Keith of Wales, MA, Stephen Nickerson and his wife Diana of East Brookfield, MA, Karen Nideur of Worcester, MA and Edward Nickerson and his wife Marilyn, of Reading, MA. Chic also leaves ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, his sister and brother in law Virginia "Ginny" Wilder Cross and her husband Donald Cross, of Gorham, Maine and his brother and sister in law Michael Wilder and his wife Joanne Wilder, of Mystic, Connecticut, and many nieces and nephews and their children. He was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.Chic was born in Troy, NY, on December 4, 1934, son of John Guy and Edith Whitney Nickerson. He was raised in Green Island, NY and attended school there. In 1956, he joined the U.S. Army Reserves and went on active duty in July, 1959. He served at Fort Dix, NJ, and Fort Leonard Wood, MO. He was stationed at Dexheim, Germany, from 1960 to 1962 where he served as a heavy equipment operater and attained the rank of Specialist, E-5, Sergeant. He was Honorably discharged in 1962 and settled in Worcester, MA with his wife Anne and their daughter Lynn.Chic was employed by Norton Company as a Molder for 30 years in addition to varied full and part time jobs over his career.A 57 year member of Hadwen Park Church, he served on the Men's Club, Diaconate, Trustees, and Property Committees. Chic was often the first person to greet you when you came to church. He wanted everyone to feel welcome.An active member of the Joel H. Prouty Masonic Lodge in Auburn, MA, he earned the 50 Year member award in 2019.He loved being a grandpa, family gatherings, his camp at Sebago Lake in Maine, travelling around the country in an RV, winters in Florida, the Red Sox and Patriots. Watching his great grandchildren play soccer, basketball, baseball and hockey was a favorite activity. Chic was an unofficial ambassador for Worcester, his church and the Masons, and knew people wherever he went. He will be missed by many.A graveside service is planned for the family. A memorial service will be held at a future time at Hadwen Park Church. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home.