Charles F. O'Connor, Jr.
Millbury - Charles F. O'Connor Jr., 76, passed away on Saturday, March 16th at UMASS Hospital in Worcester, surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Judith (Ricciardi) O'Connor, two sons, Charles F. O'Connor III and his wife, Catherine and Timothy A. O'Connor and his wife Jennifer, two grandsons, Andrew and Milo O'Connor all of Millbury. He also leaves a sister, Mary Blanchard of Sturbridge and two brothers, Richard O'Connor of Worcester and John (Jay) O'Connor of Holden along with several nieces and nephews. His was predeceased by his parents, Charles F. O'Connor Sr. and Mary (Dorsey) O'Connor and a brother, Matthew O'Connor all of Worcester.
He was a graduate of St. John's High School, Worcester (a Temple Streeter) and attended Worcester State College. He proudly served as a Worcester Police Officer for 35 years retiring in 2007. He was a member of the Mass Police Association, a former member of both the Auburn Elks Club and the Millbury Lions Club. His family was his joy and happiness especially taking yearly trips to Disney World. He was an avid reader, loved golfing and traveling, especially to his home in Dennisport to relax. He will be greatly missed.
Family and friends will honor and remember Charlie's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Saturday, March 23rd from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in the church. Burial will be private. The family requests flowers be omitted and memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to a . Please visit Charlie's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019