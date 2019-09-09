|
Charles Scioscia Jr., 76
May 25, 1943 -
September 3, 2019
WORCESTER - Charles Scioscia Jr., 76, of Worcester died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Worcester, he graduated from Oxford Memorial High School in 1962. In 1963 Mr. Scioscia Jr. joined the U.S. Air Force and he served in the service until 1965. From 1984 until 2003 he was a well known Property Manager in Worcester managing and caring for residential apartments. He was interested in fishing and camping. He stated that he would like to return to the Scioscia family roots in Naples, Italy.
His late parents are Charles Scioscia Sr. and Marjorie (Anderson) Scioscia.
Mr. Scioscia Jr. is survived by his close friend, Ron Turner of Worcester.
There will be a Memorial Service on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm. at Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, 838 Main Street, Worcester, MA. Donations in his memory can be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.
