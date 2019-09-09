Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 754-1717
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main St
Worcester, MA 01610
View Map
1943 - 2019
Charles Scioscia Jr. Obituary
Charles Scioscia Jr., 76

May 25, 1943 -

September 3, 2019

WORCESTER - Charles Scioscia Jr., 76, of Worcester died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Worcester, he graduated from Oxford Memorial High School in 1962. In 1963 Mr. Scioscia Jr. joined the U.S. Air Force and he served in the service until 1965. From 1984 until 2003 he was a well known Property Manager in Worcester managing and caring for residential apartments. He was interested in fishing and camping. He stated that he would like to return to the Scioscia family roots in Naples, Italy.

His late parents are Charles Scioscia Sr. and Marjorie (Anderson) Scioscia.

Mr. Scioscia Jr. is survived by his close friend, Ron Turner of Worcester.

There will be a Memorial Service on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm. at Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, 838 Main Street, Worcester, MA. Donations in his memory can be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

To share a memory or to offer condolences, a guestbook is available at

www.gpmfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
