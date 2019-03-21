Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
Charles D. Shigley, 57

SHREWSBURY - Charles D. "Chuck" Shigley,57, of Shrewsbury died Wednesday March 20, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Dayton, Ohio son of the late Norman L. Shigley and Patricia M. (Booker) Shigley. Chuck graduated from Kaiser High School in Dayton and then entered in the United States Army serving honorably for four years.

Chuck had worked for several area Construction Material Suppliers, the last being United Builders in Framingham.

He leaves his loving wife, Linda F. (Simeone) Shigley; two sons, Michael C. Shigley and Christopher L. Shigley; siblings, Kent Shigley, Christine Smith, Jeffrey Shigley, Greg Shigley and his wife Sharon, Norma Shigley Proffitt, Lisa Panson and husband Dave, and Christine Lilly; also survived by several nieces and nephews. He enjoyed the company of his family pets Hannibal, Duke, Ellie, and Molly.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Chuck's family on Saturday March 23, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 am at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am. Burial will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Vets Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
