Charles (Chuck) W. Shippee 73
Gardner - Charles (Chuck) W. Shippee, 73, of Gardner, passed away September 27, 2019. Chuck leaves behind his "bride" Roxanne Tenney of Gardner and Sparky, daughter Brooke Pizzette, Jaie of VA, son Gregg, Cynthia, grandsons Ian & Christian of MD. Chuck worked for Digital Equipment Corp for 23 years culminating as Corp Mfg/Logistics Crisis Mgr. He was a Special Command Cntr Mgr for two nat'l security companies. In retirement he drove for a nat'l tour/charter co and First Student Bussing. Chuck graduated from GHS and Emerson College.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019