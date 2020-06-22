Charles A. SturtevantHolden - Charles Sturtevant, 83, went home to be with his Savior on Wednesday June 17, 2020.Born in Cambridge, he was educated in Worcester schools and graduated from Worcester Junior College. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the US Marine Corps. He worked as a data entry operator for the former Worcester County National Bank for many years prior to retirement. Charlie had been residing at the Holden Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Holden for the last 2 years. Prior to that, he was a long-time resident of Boylston. He leaves his daughters Nancy Linde and her husband James, Kim Brennan and her husband Michael and several grandchildren. He also leaves several cousins including the Bent, Coontz and McSheehy families. He was predeceased by his mother Barbara McSheehy Salmon, his son Neal Sturtevant and his grandson Matthew Linde.Charlie was a long-time member of the TriLife Church in Worcester, he will be missed by many of his friends there. He loved to fish, especially at the canal on the Cape. He also loved worship music and oh yeah breakfast! Charlie loved a good breakfast.A Memorial service will be announced for some time later in the summer.Donations may be made in Charlie's name to: Turn the Page Transitions, Inc.,166 Holden St., Worcester, Ma. 01605. DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., is assisting with arrangements.