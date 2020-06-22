Charles Sturtevant
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles A. Sturtevant

Holden - Charles Sturtevant, 83, went home to be with his Savior on Wednesday June 17, 2020.

Born in Cambridge, he was educated in Worcester schools and graduated from Worcester Junior College. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the US Marine Corps. He worked as a data entry operator for the former Worcester County National Bank for many years prior to retirement. Charlie had been residing at the Holden Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Holden for the last 2 years. Prior to that, he was a long-time resident of Boylston. He leaves his daughters Nancy Linde and her husband James, Kim Brennan and her husband Michael and several grandchildren. He also leaves several cousins including the Bent, Coontz and McSheehy families. He was predeceased by his mother Barbara McSheehy Salmon, his son Neal Sturtevant and his grandson Matthew Linde.

Charlie was a long-time member of the TriLife Church in Worcester, he will be missed by many of his friends there. He loved to fish, especially at the canal on the Cape. He also loved worship music and oh yeah breakfast! Charlie loved a good breakfast.

A Memorial service will be announced for some time later in the summer.

Donations may be made in Charlie's name to: Turn the Page Transitions, Inc.,166 Holden St., Worcester, Ma. 01605. DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., is assisting with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
508-753-4211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved