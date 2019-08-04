|
Charles F. Tracy, 97
BRADENTON, FL - Charles F. Tracy, 97, of Bradenton, FL formerly of Worcester, Cherry Valley and Brewster, MA died, Wednesday, December 27, 2017 in Bradenton, FL. His wife, Geraldine (O'Connor) Tracy died in 2006. He is survived by his son, Charles Michael Tracy of Fort Worth, TX; three granddaughters, Kristine Boland, Hanna Nicole and Harley Michelle Geraldine Tracy; four great granddaughters; his son-in-law, Steve Nicole of Brewster and his daughter, Kathleen Nazemento of Bradenton. FL . He was predeceased by a brother.
He was born in Worcester the son of Edward J. and Sarah L. (Rice) Tracy and had worked for many years as a night Supervisor for the United States Post Office. He was a graduate of North High School and was an All Star Goal Tender for the North High Hockey Team. Charles enjoyed watching the Red Sox, the Three Stooges, classical music, classic cars and clamming on Cape Cod.
A visitation to celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, August 6th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019