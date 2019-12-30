Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
MICHELS-LUNDQUIST FUNERAL HOME
5228 TROUBLE CREEK ROAD
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 845-1957
Charles Traina


1931 - 2019
Charles Traina Obituary
Charles Traina 88

Spring Hill, Florida - Traina, Charles, 88 of Spring Hill, FL, formerly from Auburn, MA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Traina of 11 years, his sister Diana (Traina) Murello, his three sons Kevin, Christopher, and Matthew, six grandchildren Thomas, Tarah, Tracy, Mikaila, Stella and Charles along with three great grandchildren Ayden, Logan, and Clara. He is predeceased by his first wife of 51 years, Barbara (DeSilvia) Traina, brother Vincent (Jim) Traina, and sister Vincenza (Jenny Traina) Brett.

Charles was born the son of Sicilian Immigrants in Queens, NYC and attended the Manhattan High School of Aviation Trades. He was an Air Force Veteran serving in the Strategic Air Command in an air refueling squadron. After serving his country he had a long career as a Mechanical Engineer making notable contributions to the Apollo Space Program and classified National Defense Projects.

He retired to Florida enjoying fishing, model boat building and volunteering in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He then became caregiver to his wife Barbara until her passing in 2005. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Final arrangements are to be scheduled in the spring.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
