Charles E. Welsh, 85
Worcester - Charles E. "Bud" Welsh, 85, of Worcester, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Rose Monahan Hospice Residence in Worcester.
Charles is survived by his devoted wife of nearly sixty-seven years, Ruth R. (Aboody) Welsh; two sons, Joseph A. Welsh of Westminster, CA, and Charles J. Welsh and his wife Diane of Worcester; two daughters, Deborah A. Poti and her husband Anthony, and Rose M. Welsh, all of Worcester; a brother, James Welsh and his wife, Jean, of Laurel, MD; five grandchildren, Matthew R. Welsh, Michelle K. Welsh and her significant other, Patrick Casey, Kristin E. Poti, Jessica M. Poti, and Karlie R. Tautenhan; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by an infant son, Robert L. Welsh in July 1967. Charles was born in Baltimore, Maryland, son of the late Clarence H. E. and Amelia (Galkauskas) Welsh. He was brought up in Baltimore, before moving to Worcester with his young family in 1960.
Bud worked for many years as a Teamster loading freight for Red Star Express and Inland Express, before he retired in 1996. He was a member of the Teamsters, Local 170 in Worcester and Local 25 in Charlestown.
He was a devoted "Jiddo" who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Bud was always doing something in his spare time, whether tinkering around the house, working on a vehicle, tending to gardens, or sharing his inherent artistic talent through his drawings and items crafted by his skilled hands. Bud was an avid Patriots fan. He had a love for classic country music, especially the soulful songs of Johnny Cash.
The Welsh family would like to thank the wonderful "angels" at Rose Monahan Hospice Residence for their kindness, compassion, and understanding, during Bud's last days. Their tender care allowed the family to gather and share their love with one another and with Bud.
Calling Hours will be on Wednesday, February 5, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. in MERCADNATE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester; followed by a procession to an 11:30 a.m. Funeral Service at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 256 Hamilton Street, Worcester. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Rose Monahan Hospice Residence, in care of VNA Care Network, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester, MA 01608 or by visiting www.vnacare.org.
