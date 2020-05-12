|
Charles H. Wilson 80
Leicester - Charles H. Wilson 80, of Leicester, passed away on Sunday April 26, 2020 at U-M ass University Campus after a long battle with Alzheimer's and complications from Covidl 9, NOT with his family by his side, but with a kind and courageous Nurse by his side. Born in Worcester, he was the son of the late Charles H and Ruth H (Benson) Wilson and was predeceased by his twin brother Clarence and his sister Helene. Charlie attended Worcester Boys Trade High School where upon graduation, he enlisted into the United States Army and served in Germany during the Cold War. Upon completion of his service, he attended Worcester Junior College and Clark University and then worked at Worcester County National Bank followed by a long career in the insurance business with John Hancock until his retirement.
Charlie leaves his devoted wife and partner of over 50 years Peggy (Gagnon) Wilson, of Leicester, their two sons Charles H Wilson, Marc T Wilson, his fiancé Star Frankel and her son Sam, his grandchildren Nathalie, Alexandra, Reed, Charlee-Helene, all of Atlanta GA. He also leaves his brothers and sister in law, Tim Gagnon and his wife Jean from East Brookfield, Tom Gagnon from Spencer and Joan Gagnon from Worcester, his cousins Sandy, Vicky, Felicia, Jocelyn, Olivia, Benny, Courtney, Peter and many more. Also, his lifelong friends Vernon (Gus) and Patricia Chester, Sadiki Kamboum, Jimmy and Barbara Smith, Jim Cameron and many nieces and nephews.
Charlie lived a quiet beautiful life and was a shining example to his extended family. He was an amazing husband, a loving father and grandfather to his sons and grandchildren. Charlie was a gentle soft-spoken man that treated everyone he knew with dignity and respect. He always had that special half smile when he was around family and friends and was usually the one who got the joke first, which you would know by his infectious and gregarious laugh. After his retirement from the insurance business, he helped Peggy achieve her dream of co-owning a restaurant, "Partners Pizza, in Charlton MA" with her best friend Dianne Cameron. Charlie loved working with Peggy, Dianne and her husband Jim making Pizza, sweeping the floor, and greeting customers. Charlie also loved visiting Cape Cod, Disney World, pro football and beating his brothers-in-law in basketball; his patented hook shot to ice the game rarely missed.
Our family would like to extend our deep appreciation to all the unsung heroes working at both the Blaire House in Worcester and the University of Massachusetts Medical Center for all their kindness shown to Charlie and our family at this very difficult time. Due to the restrictions caused by the present Corona pandemic, services will be held at a later date. A memorial service with full military honors will be held at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon Massachusetts at a time in the future to be determined. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Activity Fund, Blaire House Worcester 116 Houghton St Worcester Ma 01604, or the St Frances Adult Day Health program 37 Thorne St Worcester Ma 01604. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 17, 2020