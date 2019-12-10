|
Charlotte Hill Aubin (72)
Shrewsbury - Charlotte Aubin passed away peacefully with her son by her side on Dec. 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born Aug. 16, 1947 in Millbury, MA to Charles Matthew Hill and Florence (LaVallee) Hill.
A single mother, she raised her beloved sons, Jonathan and Jay Aubin, in Massachusetts and Utah. She filled their childhood with adventures-camping on the Cape, visiting their grandparents' farmhouse, and spending time on Lake Quinsigamond. They remember her fierce loyalty, endless support, and propensity to give more than she had.
Charlotte worked many jobs, but always said her favorite was being a nanny, because it was the only job that loved her back. She worked in Wayland, MA for 14 years as a live-in nanny for Daryl and Rebecca Cooley. Charlotte remained one of the most important people in their lives-attending graduations, performances and even joining them for wedding dress shopping. Charlotte also worked as a caregiver for several other families including the Dietzs, Jurists and Fletchers. The children she cared for all remember her ability to make the mundane magical, her loving snuggles, and her delicious cooking.
In 1986, Charlotte was diagnosed with breast cancer and was given 2 years to live. She fought the cancer into remission and went on to persevere through several recurrences, multiple surgeries, and dozens of rounds of chemotherapy. Due to Charlotte's grit, relentless optimism and faith; her medical team's dedication; and what must have been a little magic, she survived 30+ years.
Charlotte was a member of Worcester 2nd Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She found strength in her faith and in her religious community. Charlotte's willingness to serve others, help those in need, and be a friend to all is the legacy she leaves.
Charlotte is survived by her sons, Jonathan Charles Aubin, and Gerald "Jay" Arthur Aubin, Jr., her siblings, Mary Patricia (Hill) McCarthy, Florence Lona (Hill) Correira, Michael Joseph Hill, and Dennis Francis Hill, and many nieces and nephews. In addition, she is mourned by "her girls," Rebecca and Daryl Cooley, and her cherished church community.
Her memorial will be held Saturday Dec. 14, 2:00pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 67 Chester Street Worcester, MA. All who knew and loved Charlotte are welcome.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019