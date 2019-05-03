Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Scanlon Funeral Service Inc
38 East Main St.
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-1298
Charlotte M. Bednarz Paradis, 52

Webster - Charlotte M. Bednarz Paradis, age 52, died Thursday evening from complications of a long-term illness. In the last few weeks and days of her life, she was frequently visited by the people who loved her the most. She leaves behind her mother and stepfather, Pamela C. (Gevry) and James Bachand of Webster; five children, Tracy L. Bachand of Webster, Trishia M. (Sheehan) Craig and her husband Stephen J. Craig of Danielson, CT, Joseph C. Lamontagne of Putnam, CT, Jonathan Paradis of Dudley, and Jeremy Paradis of Virginia; six grandchildren, Charlotte, Owen, Alexis, Laura, Jacob, and Lillian; grandmother, Allison G. (Birmingham) Gevry of Dudley; aunts and uncles.

She was born in Webster the daughter of Paul M. Bednarz.

We'll always remember mom as someone who lived her life the way she wanted to, and as someone who was always there whenever her children needed her the most. She always gave the best mom advice and she never failed to make us laugh, even during her last few days. She will be missed by all of us.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations in her name may be made to the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602. The hospice staff were kind enough to make mom's last days as comfortable as possible and we can't thank them enough for their services. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main St., Webster, MA 01570.

www.scanlonfs.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 3 to May 4, 2019
