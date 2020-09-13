1/1
Charlotte Brunell
1941 - 2020
Charlotte J. (Philips) Brunell, 79

Worcester - Charlotte J. (Philips) Brunell, age 79, died peacefully at UMASS Medical Center, University Campus after a brief illness.

Born in Worcester, Charlotte was the daughter of Edward Philips and Edith (Freeman) Philips Slater, and was a lifelong resident.

She worked for many years as a labor consultant for the Massachusetts Teachers Association. Charlotte was a long-time member of Congregation Beth Israel and Hadassah.

With a passion for speed, she enjoyed racing Porsche sports cars. Several years ago, Charlotte and Pete moved to The Willows of Worcester, where they made many dear friends. Most of all, she was a devoted wife and enjoyed spending time with her cherished grandchildren.

Charlotte will be lovingly missed and remembered by her husband of 34 years, Herbert Peterson; her sons, Robert Storm Brunell and his companion Brenda Landgren, of Worcester, Jeffrey S. Brunell and his wife Tara, or Hollywood, Florida; her stepchildren, Paul F. Peterson and his wife Carolyn, of St. Mary's, Georgia, Jon E. Peterson of Worcester, and Kristin M. Tupper and her husband Bill, of Holden; her 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Bernie and Hank.

A graveside funeral service will be held at Hope Cemetery in Worcester at 11:00am on Tuesday, September 15th. Arrangements are under the care of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Israel, 15 Jamesbury Drive, Worcester, MA 01609, or to Rachel's Table, 633 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
