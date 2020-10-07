1/1
Charlotte Gildutis
1917 - 2020
Charlotte H. (Patten) Gildutis,103

STERLING - Charlotte H. (Patten) Gildutis, age 103, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 2. She was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Rachel H. (Elliot) Patten. Charlotte graduated from Leominster High School and earned her B.S. in Nutrition and Home Economics at Framingham State Teachers College. She met her husband of 63 years, Ed, while teaching at Athol Jr. High School. The two married in 1943 at Niagara Falls where Ed was stationed during WWII.

Charlotte worked as a teacher at Wachusett Regional High School and Fitchburg State College and as a home economist at the Worcester Welfare Department. She was a long-time member of the First Church in Sterling where she sang in the choir for 47 years. Her hobbies included gardening, playing the violin, reupholstering antique furniture, sewing, knitting, rug hooking, and cake decorating. In her youth she enjoyed skiing. She also loved animals and had many cats and dogs throughout her life.

Charlotte is survived by her two daughters; Gail E. Merrill and her husband Dana of Goffstown, NH, and Barbara J. Stanney and her husband Bill of Northborough; four grandchildren, Dean Merrill and his partner Tina van Loendersloot; Will Stanney and his wife Samantha; Danielle Merrill and her partner Brian Richard; and Chrissy Stanney and her partner Chris Baker; four great grandchildren: Christian, Catelyn, and Cameron Baker and Jayden Richard; her beloved kitty Lucy; her dear cousins Roberta Reynolds and Nancy Monk; her dedicated caretaker Vivian Pratt; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Edward B. Gildutis, and four sisters, Emily Finney, Elizabeth Schmohl, Patricia Kennedy, and Margaret Fagan Young.

A memorial service honoring her life will be held on Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 AM at the First Church, 6 Meetinghouse Hill Rd., Sterling. Her burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Clinton Rd., Sterling. In an effort to keep everyone safe, masks and social distancing will be required at the church and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Church in Sterling. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling.

To share a memory or to offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Memorial service
10:00 AM
First Church
Funeral services provided by
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
(978) 422-0100
