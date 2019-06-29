|
Charlotte Louise (Bibeau) Gonynor, 93
Whitinsville - Charlotte Louise (Bibeau) Gonynor, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019 with her children by her side. Her husband, Richard T. Gonynor predeceased her on November 23 1993 after 47 years of marriage. Charlotte and Dick were avid golfers and active members at Whitinsville Golf Club, where they had many friends.
Charlotte was born in Whitinsville on August 1, 1925. She was the only child of Edward and Elizabeth (Fournier) Bibeau. She was a graduate of Northbridge High School and Becker College where she received the Silver Key for outstanding scholarship as a Medical Secretary. Charlotte was an accomplished seamstress and knitter and worked at The Sewing Needle in Whitinsville for many years. She monogramed many shirts and jackets over the years for the greater Whitinsville community. Charlotte was a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Church and volunteered on many committees, including regularly providing her special calligraphy services. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends.
Charlotte leaves behind her four children: John Gonynor; twins Gerald Gonynor and his with Katherine and Geraldine VanderBaan and her husband Russell; and Elizabeth Travers and her husband Guy. She also leaves behind her daughter in law Charlene Gonynor, and brother in law James Gonynor, as well as her special cousin James Fournier. Charlotte also leaves behind 9 beloved grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
The family wants to express their appreciation and thanks to all the caregivers in the Memory Care Unit at Beaumont Nursing Home in Northbridge for their exceptional care, responsiveness, and support during these past several years.
Her Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Wednesday July 3 at St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross Street, Whitinsville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours at St. Patrick's Church on Wednesday July 3 from 9:30 to 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be sent to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit
www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 29 to June 30, 2019