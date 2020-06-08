Charlotte Klein
AGOURA HILLS, CA - Charlotte Klein, owner and director of The Charlotte Klein Dance Centers, Worcester and Westboro, passed away on May 27th, in Agoura Hills, CA after an illness of several months.
Charlotte was a graduate of Classical High School, and received both a bachelor's degree and an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Worcester State University.
"CK", as she was affectionately known, was a respected business owner, member of Dance Masters of America, and former president of Dance Masters of New England Chapter #5.
Charlotte was a beloved wife, mother, Nana, great-grandmother, second mother, mentor, teacher, colleague, and friend.
She was predeceased by her parents, Herb and Anna Zitowitz, her sister Esther and brother-in-law Norman Ward, brother Saul Zitowitz, and daughters Deborah and Elisa Ruth Klein.
Charlotte is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Benjamin Klein, daughter Laura Klein-Weiner and son-in-law Don Weiner, grandchildren Alisan Porter, Jesse Weiner and Jordana Weiner, great grandchildren Mason, Aria, and Cassy, her sisters-in-law Minette Zitowitz, Judy Aronson, and Ann Klein, brothers-in-law Richard Aronson and Jonathan Klein and nephews Barry and Alan Ward and Howard Zitowitz, nieces Lori Newman, Sarah Aronson, Miriam Schimmoller, Annie Aronson, and Carly Loeb, and many grand-nephews, grandnieces, and cousins.
Charlotte left a legacy of love of dance and joy of life to her family, friends, and the thousands of students whose lives she helped to shape.
Donations in Charlotte's memory may be made to The Charlotte and Ben Klein Endowed Scholarship for the Performing Arts at Worcester State University to https://alumni.worcester.edu/klein, or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Massachusetts/Rhode Island Chapter
www.cff.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.