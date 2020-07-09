Charlotte O. (Ivy) Landry, 84
Oxford - Charlotte O. (Ivy) Landry, 84, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester, after a short illness. She is survived by five children, Brenda M. Landry of Oxford, Cheryl A. Landry, Janet M. Lamoureux of Spencer, Beth I. LaForge and her husband Eric of Sturbridge, and Kevin E. Landry and his wife Nora of Charlotte, NC; her brother, James Ivy of Creola, AL; seven grandchildren, Sarah Pearson and her husband Travis, Stacey Parrott and her husband Nicholas, Allyssa Masiello, Bryant Guerin, Connor Guerin, Holly Lamoureux, and Alivia Lamoureux; two great-granddaughters, Amelia Rose Parrott and Harper Mae Parrott; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was predeceased by her former husband, George E. Landry Jr. who died in 2013; a sister, Brenda Johnson Parker; and sisters-in-law, Linda Ivy, Lorraine Babus and Virginia Stone. She was born in Stonewall, MS, daughter of the late James Ivy and Elsie (Robinson) Vaughan, and lived in Mississippi, Alabama, Oregon, and Maine, before moving to Oxford 57 years ago. She graduated from Quitman High School in Quitman, MS, and received her Associate's degree from Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester.
Mrs. Landry was the medical office manager for Dr. Mary Hawthorne, Dr. Christine McGuinness, and Dr. Roopa Reddy for many years, retiring in 2003. She was a member of St. Ann's Church in North Oxford for many years, and attended St. Joseph's Church in Charlton, since 2014.
Mrs. Landry enjoyed word searches, reading, ceramics, sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She loved to bake and was famous for her whoopie pies. She was a Red Sox and Patriots fan, and enjoyed traveling, playing music, and singing. She was a fierce protector of those she loved. She will be remembered as a resilient woman of strong faith, whose home was always open to anyone. She was like a mom to everyone and always brought those she cared about together with a meal. She handled any situation with incredible dignity. Her family will remember her for her infectious laughter and her "southern wordisms."
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. Joseph's Church, 10 H. Putnam Rd. Ext., Charlton. Burial will follow at North Cemetery in Oxford. A memorial calling hour will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at St. Joseph's Church prior to the Mass. Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.paradisfuneralhome.com