|
|
Charlotte S. (Sansoucy) Nadeau, 74
NORTHBRIDGE - Charlotte S. (Sansoucy) Nadeau, 74, of Cooper Rd., formerly of Kelly Rd., died suddenly at home on Tues. Dec 3, 2019 after being stricken ill. Her loving husband of 38 years, Robert C. Nadeau died Aug 4, 2005.
She is survived by her 4 children, Christine M. Pupek and her husband Stephen of Newburgh, NY, Joshua A. Nadeau and his fiancée Elizabeth Hubert of Whitinsville, Jonathan E. Nadeau of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Sara J. Nadeau and her significant other Christopher May of Spartanburg, SC; 6 grandchildren, Brooke, William, Nikolas, Brady, Roman, and Maxim; 2 brothers, David Sansoucy and his wife Doreen of Glastonbury, CT and Paul Sansoucy and his wife Carol of Uxbridge, as well as several nephews and nieces. Born in Worcester, MA on March 22, 1945 she was the daughter of Armand and Phyllis (Ashworth) Sansoucy and lived in Northbridge all her life.
Mrs. Nadeau worked as a Registered Nurse for the Greater Milford Visiting Nurse Assoc. for many years. Since her retirement she had worked as a cashier at Market Basket in Oxford since their opening in 2010. She was a graduate of Northbridge High School and earned her Nursing Degree in 1966 from Children's Nursing School in Boston.
Charlotte was very active and enjoyed sewing, reading, and crossword puzzles. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, and grandchildren. A lifelong member of St. Patrick's Church, she was also a member of and sang with the Blackstone Valley Chorus for many years.
Her funeral will be held Sat. Dec. 7 from Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St. with a Mass at 11 am in St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Fri. Dec. 6 from 5 to 7 pm. Memorial donations in Charlotte's memory may be made to: the Blackstone Valley Community Chorus, PO Box 475 Whitinsville, MA 01588. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit http://www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019