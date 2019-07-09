|
Charlotte N. Rafferty
Shrewsbury - June 29, 1929-June 16, 2019
Charlotte Nelson Rafferty passed on peacefully in her adopted home of Shrewsbury Crossings, surrounded by members of her family.
Cherished fourth child of her late parents, Walter and Elizabeth Nelson of East Burke, Vermont; beloved mother and grandmother of Carolyn, Wayne, Julia, and Laura Boisselle of Holden; Seth and Catherine Rafferty of Dover, New Hampshire; Mark, Natalie, True, Quinn, and Blythe Rafferty of Atlanta; Sarah, Mark, and Lauren Kelly of Houston. Aunt to 10 loved nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her dear husband of 58 years, Robert Gordon Rafferty; her sweet grandson, Adam Kelly; her siblings and their spouses, Elizabeth and Richard Maxwell, Charles Nelson, Annette and George Gibavic; loved nephew Donald Gibavic.
A Vermonter who spent the last 70 years of her life in Massachusetts, most of that in service to her family, neighbors, and townspeople of Littleton, Charlotte, often with her husband, Bob, served in varied civic roles on the Board of Appeals, Littleton Historical Society, Littleton Lyceum, Indian Hill Music, Girl Scouts, Bird Club, and Meals-on-Wheels. She was also an active member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Concord for over 60 years and a volunteer for the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
All are cordially invited to attend a memorial service celebrating her life on Saturday, August 3rd, at 11:00 am at Littleton Congregational Church, 330 King Street. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute to Littleton Lyceum, [email protected] or Indian Hill Music, 36 King St, Littleton, MA 01460.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 9 to July 10, 2019