Charlotte C. Shumway 91
Worcester - Charlotte Shumway, 91, died peacefully at home with her family by her side on April 27, 2019.
Char was born in Malden on October 25th 1927, the daughter of Virginia and Horace Crandall. The second of three girls, she spent her early years in Melrose. From 1941 to 1945, while her father was in the Navy, the family lived in many places including Puerto Rico, New Orleans, and New York. The need to say goodbye to old friends and make new ones nurtured her people skills, and her exposure to different cultures sparked her need to enquire. Following the war, the Crandalls moved to Mars Hill, ME.
Char began college at DePauw University and joined the Alpha Chi Omega sorority; she was an active member throughout her life, contributing annually to the sorority's newsletter. At DePauw, she met and married Bill Shumway.
For a short time, the Shumways lived in High Point, NC before moving to Holden. In 1953, "the" tornado blew the roof off their home and the Shumways then moved to Shrewsbury, where they lived for 35 years. In 1987, Char and Bill had a beautiful home built on Cape Cod which provided a very special place for them in their retirement, as well as for their children and grandchildren. Together they enjoyed swimming in Mystic Lake and at Dowses Beach, picking blueberries, walking the cranberry bogs, canoeing, and playing tennis. In 2004, Char and Bill moved to Briarwood where they reconnected with many old neighbors and friends. At Briarwood, Char participated in regular poetry readings, book discussions, and weekly card games (particularly Oh Hell) and knitting with the Knitwits.
Char's life was filled with books, especially children's literature and poetry. She was meticulous regarding the correct use of language. Char loved sharing these passions and her skills were echoed by giving books to children that were so skilfully chosen that the book became a gift for life. Her love of books extended to her being involved with a library wherever she lived. It has been said that the "library was her church".
A passionate believer that women were entitled to pursue an education and a fulfilling career which could be balanced with family life, Char attended Clark University to finish her degree, graduating in 1970. She then worked as an elementary school librarian in Boylston for 17 years. Following her retirement, Char became a dealer of antiquarian children's books.
Char was an unpretentious lady of boundless mental energy, with an enquiring mind and a deep humanity. She relished meeting new people, being exposed to new cultures and ways of thinking – the more diverse the better. She wanted to learn and understand before forming her own ideas on a subject, which she would judiciously share. She was wise, discreet, kept a secret well, and, above all, knew how to listen with an open mind, all of which made her a good friend. She brought these skills to family life and parenting – always willing to listen, guide, and advise, but never to take control.
Char will be fondly remembered for her sharp wit, directness, and smile by many good friends.
Char is predeceased by her husband of 58 years; her sisters Carolyn "Carnie" Crandall and Virginia "Jini" Horan; and two grandchildren, Kathryn Nichols and John P. "JP" Marenghi. She leaves her son, David C. and his wife Frances Shumway of West Boylston; daughter, Carolyn and her husband Maurice Nichols of Worcester, England; daughter, Catherine S. and her husband John Marenghi of Westford; her grandchildren Jessica and her husband Dave Chapin, Brian and his wife Sarah Shumway, Mark and Jonathan Nichols, Laura and Julia Marenghi; and four great-grandchildren, Ella and Jake Chapin, E.J. Lefebvre, and Harper Shumway.
A celebration of Char's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 4 at Briarwood. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shrewsbury Public Library, 609 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 or to the Briarwood Retirement Community, 65 Briarwood Circle, Worcester MA 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2019