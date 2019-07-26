|
|
Charlotte C. Spinney, 83
WESTBOROUGH - Charlotte C. Spinney, 83, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, ME.
Born in Worcester, MA she was the daughter of the late Winthrop H. and Marjorie E. (Whitaker) Spinney. She was educated in Westborough Schools and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master of Education at Worcester State College. Ms. Spinney was an educator at Westborough High School for 41 years, retiring in 1999.
She is survived by her two brothers, James L. and his wife Janis of Jacksonville, FL and Winthrop W. and his wife Patricia of Tampa, FL; a nephew James W. Spinney of Miami Shores, FL; nieces Jane M. Spinney of Coral Gables, FL, Jean E. Spinney of Miami Shores, FL, Jenifer M. Wheeler and husband William of Odessa, FL, Cathryn J. Spinney and her husband Kristof of Tampa, FL as well as great-nieces Lori C. Loftin, Rebecca M. Wheeler and Rachel E. Wheeler. A nephew, Winthrop J. Spinney, predeceased her.
Charlotte served on various community boards including Habitat for Humanity, Westborough Rotary, United Way, Westborough Library Trustees, and the YWCA. For many years she was a Corporator, Trustee and Director of Westborough Savings Bank later the Avidia Bank. She was a charter member of the Mewhinney Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame and was co-founder of the Charlotte Spinney Vision Scholarship.
She loved her family, Westborough, teaching, reading, Townies and Friends, traveling, London, Maine, The Pemaquid Trail, the New England Patriots, the Boston Red Sox and chocolate ice cream.
At Charlotte's request, there will be no funeral. Friends and neighbors are invited to join the family on Saturday, August 10, at 10:00 A.M. in the Charlotte C. Spinney Auditorium, Westborough High School, 90 West Main St., Westborough, MA to share stories and laughter in a celebration of her life. Ice cream will be served.
Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Charlotte Spinney Vision Scholarship, c/o Avidia Bank, 100 East Main St., Westborough, MA 01581 or Bristol First Responders, Bristol Fire Department, New Harbor, ME 04554
The Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019