Charlotte C. Spinney
The family of Charlotte Spinney wishes to thank the Westborough community for the outpouring of support following her recent passing. We are overwhelmed by the impact Charlotte had on the multiple generations of Westborough High School students she taught and by her positive and never-ending leadership and activism throughout the community. We thank you all for your thoughts, prayers, cards and flowers, and the many kindnesses shown to all of us. Charlotte dearly loved this town. We are proud of her legacy, and we deeply appreciate all the school, organization and community members who planned and participated in her Celebration of Life.
The Spinney Family
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019