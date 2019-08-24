Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Spinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Spinney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Spinney Obituary
Charlotte C. Spinney

The family of Charlotte Spinney wishes to thank the Westborough community for the outpouring of support following her recent passing. We are overwhelmed by the impact Charlotte had on the multiple generations of Westborough High School students she taught and by her positive and never-ending leadership and activism throughout the community. We thank you all for your thoughts, prayers, cards and flowers, and the many kindnesses shown to all of us. Charlotte dearly loved this town. We are proud of her legacy, and we deeply appreciate all the school, organization and community members who planned and participated in her Celebration of Life.

The Spinney Family
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.