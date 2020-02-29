|
|
Charlotte V. Stockwell
Millbury - Charlotte V. Stockwell, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 26th surrounded by her loving family.
Charlotte's husband, James Everett Stockwell passed away in 1982. She leaves four children, James E. Stockwell and his wife, Dorothy of Florida, Jeffrey A. Stockwell and his wife, Deborah of Millbury, Debra J. Morin of Grafton and Robert W. Stockwell and his wife Susan of Leominster; ten grandchildren, Melissa, Shamus, Christopher, Joshua, Kelley, Dawn, Brenna, Shannon, Stephanie and Michael; ten great grandchildren; a sister, Jane Thomas of Millbury; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by three siblings, John Bates, Eleanor Currier and Mike Wittles.
Charlotte worked as a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital in Worcester for many years. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, volunteering, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Life Care Center of Auburn and New England Hospice for the care and compassion provided to Charlotte.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Charlotte's life by gathering for her funeral service on Saturday, March 14th at 11 a.m. in the First Congregational Church of Millbury, 148 W Main Street. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of Millbury. Please visit Charlotte's tribute at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020