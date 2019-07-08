|
Charlotte P. Sweeney, 89
Worcester - Charlotte P. Sweeney, 89, formerly of Worcester, died June 5, 2019, in at the Gardens of Shiloh Point in Georgia. She is survived by two children, Paul Armenti and Charlotte Bailey; three grandchildren, Kelly Rae, Daniel, and Richard and his wife Whitney; and a great-grandson, Maximilian Don. She was predeceased by two children, Steven Smiley and Peter Armenti. She was born in Keene, NH, daughter of the late Alvah and Georgianna Sweeney.
Mrs. Sweeney had a successful career at Saks Fifth Avenue in the fine jewelry department and as manager of the Couture Department.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Those attending are asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. There are no calling hours. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 8 to July 10, 2019