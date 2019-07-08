Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Roch's Church
332 Main St.
Oxford, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Roch's Cemetery
Oxford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Sweeney


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Sweeney Obituary
Charlotte P. Sweeney, 89

Worcester - Charlotte P. Sweeney, 89, formerly of Worcester, died June 5, 2019, in at the Gardens of Shiloh Point in Georgia. She is survived by two children, Paul Armenti and Charlotte Bailey; three grandchildren, Kelly Rae, Daniel, and Richard and his wife Whitney; and a great-grandson, Maximilian Don. She was predeceased by two children, Steven Smiley and Peter Armenti. She was born in Keene, NH, daughter of the late Alvah and Georgianna Sweeney.

Mrs. Sweeney had a successful career at Saks Fifth Avenue in the fine jewelry department and as manager of the Couture Department.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Those attending are asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. There are no calling hours. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 8 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
Download Now