Chay Saphirak, 66WORCESTER - Chay Saphirak, 66, of Worcester, died Saturday, June 6th in UMass-Memorial Hopital. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Khamsing Saphirak; two sons, Jon Saphirak and his wife, Cassie, and Phisath Saphirak; three daughters, Van Hebert, Boon Brennan and Salat Miranda and her husband, Danny all of Worcester; her brother, Vay Louprasong of Stockton, CA, eight grandchildren, Jacob Hebert, Kayla and Kyle Miranda, Mya and Tyler Saphirak, Cory Murray, Dallas and Madi Saphirak; 2 daughters-in-law, Alyson Murray of Auburn and Lauren Wysocki of Worcester; her former son-in-law, Nicholas Brennan, and many nephews and nieces who she adored. She was predeceased by her six brothers.Chay was born in Champasak, Laos the daughter of La and Pa Louprasong; and had been employed as an assembler for the Valkyrie Manufacturing Company. She enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family, spending time with friends, but her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, who were her life. She was loved by all who knew her and will be sorely missed by them.Calling hours will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Funeral services will be private.