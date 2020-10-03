1/1
Cheryl Barry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Barry, 54

Worcester - Cheryl R. Barry, 54, of Worcester, passed away into the arms of her Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She is reunited with her mother, Ethel I. (Richardson) Toney, who passed away on April 19, 2020.

She is survived by two brothers, Clarence Richardson and his wife Denice of Worcester, and Darryl Barry of Worcester; a sister, Audrey J. McCann of Wilmington, NJ; aunts and uncles, including, Frances Garnett of Ashland, Therese Richardson, and Clarice Agyemang, both of Worcester, and Robert Johnson of Leicester; many nieces, nephews, cousins and god-children.

She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Van L. Barry; and was predeceased by her step-father, William E. Toney, a brother and three sisters, Van L. Barry, Jr., Barbara Newton, and twin sisters, Christina and Crystal.

Cheryl worked for 34 -years at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in the MaPS Department as an Administrative Secretary. She worked closely with the Faculty and Staff supporting them in their research projects. She was a long term (36-years) member of Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ, where she served as personal secretary to Bishop Webb, and

served on many boards at the church. Cheryl was an integral part of the Evangelist Missionaries of the church. Cheryl was an enrolled member of the Nipmuc Nation and served on the Tribal Council of the Nipmuc Nation; she is the great- granddaughter of Chief Thunderbird who was the Medicine Man for the Nipmuc Nation.

Cheryl was an overall wonderful person with a loving soul, who put the needs of others ahead of her own. She had a beautiful smile, a generous heart and a thunderous laugh. She will be remembered as a very caring person and an inspiration to many.

Calling Hours will be on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her Funeral Service will be celebrated on Thursday, October 8, at 12:30 p.m. in Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ, 63 Wellington Street, Worcester. (please go directly to the church) Interment will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.

In an effort to keep everyone safe, social distancing protocols and the wearing of a face mask will be required at the funeral home and church.

Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or donations in her memory may be made to Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ, 63 Wellington Street, Worcester, MA 01610.

The service at church will be "live streamed" and can be viewed by visiting the funeral home web-site and selecting "live services" at 12:30 p.m.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved