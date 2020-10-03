Cheryl Barry, 54Worcester - Cheryl R. Barry, 54, of Worcester, passed away into the arms of her Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She is reunited with her mother, Ethel I. (Richardson) Toney, who passed away on April 19, 2020.She is survived by two brothers, Clarence Richardson and his wife Denice of Worcester, and Darryl Barry of Worcester; a sister, Audrey J. McCann of Wilmington, NJ; aunts and uncles, including, Frances Garnett of Ashland, Therese Richardson, and Clarice Agyemang, both of Worcester, and Robert Johnson of Leicester; many nieces, nephews, cousins and god-children.She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Van L. Barry; and was predeceased by her step-father, William E. Toney, a brother and three sisters, Van L. Barry, Jr., Barbara Newton, and twin sisters, Christina and Crystal.Cheryl worked for 34 -years at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in the MaPS Department as an Administrative Secretary. She worked closely with the Faculty and Staff supporting them in their research projects. She was a long term (36-years) member of Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ, where she served as personal secretary to Bishop Webb, andserved on many boards at the church. Cheryl was an integral part of the Evangelist Missionaries of the church. Cheryl was an enrolled member of the Nipmuc Nation and served on the Tribal Council of the Nipmuc Nation; she is the great- granddaughter of Chief Thunderbird who was the Medicine Man for the Nipmuc Nation.Cheryl was an overall wonderful person with a loving soul, who put the needs of others ahead of her own. She had a beautiful smile, a generous heart and a thunderous laugh. She will be remembered as a very caring person and an inspiration to many.Calling Hours will be on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her Funeral Service will be celebrated on Thursday, October 8, at 12:30 p.m. in Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ, 63 Wellington Street, Worcester. (please go directly to the church) Interment will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.In an effort to keep everyone safe, social distancing protocols and the wearing of a face mask will be required at the funeral home and church.Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or donations in her memory may be made to Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ, 63 Wellington Street, Worcester, MA 01610.The service at church will be "live streamed" and can be viewed by visiting the funeral home web-site and selecting "live services" at 12:30 p.m.There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at