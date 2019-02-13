|
|
Cheryl A. Clarke, 55
Northborough - Cheryl A. Clarke, passed away on February 7, 2019 in Washington Hospital Center, Washington, D.C. after a short struggle with cancer. She was 55 years old. Cheryl is predeceased by her father, Charles B. Clarke and a sister, Barbara Clarke. Born in Ware, Cheryl was the daughter of Elizabeth "Betty" A. (Stirling) Clarke and lived most of her life in Northborough.
Besides her mother, she leaves her daughter, Kelly R. Giudice and husband Mike of Framingham; her brother, Allan E. Clarke of California, her sister, Linda J. Brigham and husband John of Northborough.
Cheryl graduated from Algonquin Regional High School, class of 1981. She worked many years for Frye Boot Company and Rockport Shoes in Marlborough.
In her youth, Cheryl enjoyed dancing at Dawn's School of Dance. She was a passionate artist who enjoyed painting, sketching and calligraphy.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM in The Chiampa Funeral Home ~ Sumner House, 5 Church Road on the Common, Shrewsbury Center, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 2:00PM. Burial in the Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough will be private. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Northborough Food Pantry, 37 Pierce St., Northborough, or Brain and Behavior Research Foundation 747 Third Avenue, 33 rd Floor New York, NY. 10017.
To view Cheryl's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019