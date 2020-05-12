|
|
Cheryl Conron, 81
Worcester - Worcester: Cheryl (Snider) Conron, 81, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her husband of fifty-eight years John J. Conron; a daughter Maura Conron and her husband Ted Shields; a son John M. Conron and his wife Ellen Miller; 3 grandchildren: Kolya Shields, John D. Conron, and Joseph Conron; 2 step-grandchildren: Nolan and Nora Miller, and a brother, I. John Snider of Muskegon, Michigan.
Cheryl was born in East Grand Rapids, Michigan, daughter of the late I. John and Vera (Tomlinson) Snider. She graduated from Brown University and worked for many years in Alumni Affairs at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Cheryl was an avid reader, she especially enjoyed history. She adored the illustrations of Wallace Tripp and Tasha Tudor's Corgiville Fair. Cheryl was a skillful carpenter and furniture refinisher. She was also renowned for her green thumb. She would refer to herself as an introvert, but her social restraint never masked the deep love and affection she had for her family and dear friends. She was a beloved daughter, wife, sister, mother, aunt, and grandmother.
A private memorial service will be conducted for Cheryl on Friday, May 15th, 2020 at Nordgren Memorial Chapel. Donations in her memory may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association VNA Care - Fund Development Office at 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923, the Worcester County Foodbank c/o Communications & Development Department at 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545, or the Baypath Humane Society at 500 Legacy Farms, North Hopkinton, MA 01748.
Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020