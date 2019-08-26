|
Cheryl Richardson Eder
East Falmouth - Cheryl Richardson Eder passed away peacefully, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 after a dignified battle with ALS.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years Lanny Eder, their son Daniel Eder, daughter and son-in law Carlye & Christopher Synakowski. Cheryl was born and raised in Worcester to the late John Richardson and Mary Richardson formerly of Worcester. She leaves behind her siblings Mary Jo Ball, Kim Cullen, and John Richardson along with their spouses, many nieces, and nephews. Cheryl will be missed by many friends including Don and Marcy Hoban.
A service will be held at Chapman Cole & Gleason, 584 Route 28A in West Falmouth, MA on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at 11AM. Burial will follow immediately after at the Falmouth Jewish Congregation Cemetery at 7 Hatchville Road in East Falmouth, MA. Family and friends are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Compassionate Care ALS of Falmouth (ccals.org), the ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter (alsa.org), or the VNA Hospice of Cape Cod (capecodhealth.org).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019