Cheryl A. (McDonald) Johnson, 52WORCESTER - Cheryl A. (McDonald) Johnson, 52, of Lebanon St., passed away Wednesday, June 24 in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester.She leaves her son Timothy M. Johnson and her daughter Rachel M. Johnson both of Worcester, her parents Chester E. and Joanne C. (Bergeron) McDonald, Jr. of Spencer, her brother Aaron J. McDonald and his wife Kelly of Leominster.Born in Worcester, she later graduated from Leicester High School. Cheryl maintained her passion for stained glass, a craft passed down from her mother.Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers, contributions can be made to American Diabetes Assoc. of MA., 330 Congress St., Suite 501, Boston, MA 02210. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.