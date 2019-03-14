|
|
Cheryl L. (Oberg) Jordan, 52
Webster - Cheryl L. (Oberg) Jordan, 52, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence in Worcester. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Richard Jordan of Webster; her mother, Linda M. (Courtney) Oberg of Oxford; her daughter, Jessica L. Jordan; two grandchildren, Trinity M. Fuller and Carlee E. Jordan; her brother, Michael J. Oberg and his wife Dena of Webster; her sister, Karen E. LeBlanc and her husband Michael of North Oxford; and many additional grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late William J. Oberg, and lived in Oxford and Worcester before moving to Webster last year.
Mrs. Jordan loved spending time with her husband and their dog, Annie. She will be remembered as a good woman with a big heart.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019