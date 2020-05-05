|
Cheryl A. Malesky, 72
Oxford - Cheryl A. Malesky, 72, of Spruce Street, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, in her home after a 12-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Paul J. Malesky of Oxford; her daughter, Ami L. Malesky of Oxford; two brothers, Daniel B. Lemieux of North Grosvenordale, CT, and Joseph P. Lemieux Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Brooklyn, CT; many nephews, nieces, and cousins; and her beloved dog, Sadie. She was born in Webster, daughter of the late Joseph P. and Doria (Labonte) Lemieux, and lived in Worcester before moving to Oxford in 1974. She graduated from Bartlett High School in Webster in 1965, attended Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, and attended Worcester State College to become a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant.
Mrs. Malesky worked as a registered nurse at Oakwood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Webster for 33 years. Later she worked at Accord Adult Day Health Center in Webster for five years before retiring in 2012. She was an active member of St. Roch's Church in Oxford for many years. At the church, she was a CCD teacher, chairwoman of the Harvest Fair, and served on the Religious Education Board, Liturgy Committee, and Pastoral Council for many years. She also operated the St. Roch Sunday Morning Coffee Shop for decades after Sunday Masses.
When her daughter was young, Mrs. Malesky coached Lassie League and was a Girl Scout leader for Ami and her friends. She enjoyed shopping, crossword puzzles, and will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother.
Due to gathering restrictions in Massachusetts, a private funeral Mass will be held at St Roch's Church followed by burial at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. The funeral Mass will be live streamed from the church at 10 a.m. on Friday on the funeral home website directly below her obituary. The funeral Mass will remain as a recording to watch at a later time as well.
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2020