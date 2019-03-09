|
|
Cheryl A. (Brazao) Moriarty, 72
Lancaster - Cheryl A. (Brazao) Moriarty, 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 at UMass Medical Center following an illness. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Thomas M. Moriarty; their children and spouses, Steven P. Moriarty & Pamela of Panama City, FL; and Kimberly Moriarty & Donald Boudreau of Westminster; her siblings; Susan Green of Marshfield; Sandra Rotella of Waterbury, CT; Mark Brazao & wife Julie of Lancaster; Joan Leonardi of Sterling; and Jean Kozma of Bolton. She leaves her grandchildren, Brandy, Kelsey, and Jessica Moriarty, and Lucas Boudreau; nieces, nephews, extended family, and many dear friends.
Cheryl was born in Cambridge to the late Herbert & Maryrose (Brisbois) Brazao. She graduated from the Watertown High School, Class of 1965 and later settled with her family in Lancaster. Cheryl worked for several years as manager of the Family Pastry Shop in Leominster before becoming a telephone operator for the MA Dept. of Corrections at MCI Concord, from where she ultimately retired. With a great passion for travel, Cheryl and Tom enjoyed many vacations to the Caribbean and beyond. She loved cooking and was happiest while entertaining in her home and preparing feasts for her family and friends. She was a faithful and dedicated fan of the Boston Red Sox. Above all, Cheryl cherished time spent with her grandchildren and family. A calling hour will be held from 9:30 until 10:30AM with a funeral service to follow at 10:30AM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Burial will later be held in Eastwood Cemetery, Lancaster. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Cheryl Moriarty to: of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2019